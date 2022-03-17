RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.14.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RocketLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RocketLab during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in RocketLab during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up 0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching 8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,658,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.30. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 7.55 and a 1-year high of 21.34.

RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.