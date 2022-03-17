ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SEB Equities started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lowered ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,781.25.

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.98 and a 200-day moving average of $428.69. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a one year low of $346.00 and a one year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

