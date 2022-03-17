Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,660,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.