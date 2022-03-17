Rotala PLC (ROL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on April 29th

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rotala stock opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73. Rotala has a 12-month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The stock has a market cap of £12.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.84.

In related news, insider Simon Lee Dunn acquired 33,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,804.61 ($12,749.82). Also, insider Graham Spooner purchased 53,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,830.40 ($16,684.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

