Rotala PLC (ROL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on April 29th

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Rotala stock opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73. Rotala has a 12-month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The stock has a market cap of £12.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.84.
In related news, insider Simon Lee Dunn acquired 33,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,804.61 ($12,749.82). Also, insider Graham Spooner purchased 53,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £12,830.40 ($16,684.53).
About Rotala (Get Rating)
Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.