Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

