Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,583 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,672,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300,151 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 105.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

