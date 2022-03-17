Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Gentex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gentex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.