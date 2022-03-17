Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo Corp has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38.

Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.