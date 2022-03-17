Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 75,455 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,455 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,106. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

