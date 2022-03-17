Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the airline’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

