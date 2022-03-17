Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,272 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sirius XM by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 794,323 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 357,028 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

