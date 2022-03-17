Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 702

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 708 ($9.21) to GBX 702 ($9.13) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($9.92) to GBX 680 ($8.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 540 ($7.02) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Shares of ROYMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

