RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.44 Per Share

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from RPS Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RPS opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.36. The stock has a market cap of £291.39 million and a P/E ratio of 51.52. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

