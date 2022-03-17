Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO R David Spreng Purchases 5,000 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.