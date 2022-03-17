Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO R David Spreng Purchases 5,000 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
