Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Issues Earnings Results

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $34.39. 65,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 357,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,838,000 after acquiring an additional 42,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 228,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

