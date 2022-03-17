Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

