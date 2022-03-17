Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.