Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

