Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.
NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.95. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
