Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.01

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.01 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.
About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)
