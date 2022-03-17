Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.95.

Capri stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

