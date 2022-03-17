Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.00 ($25.27) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.43 ($38.93).

UN01 stock opened at €23.96 ($26.33) on Thursday. Uniper has a one year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a one year high of €42.45 ($46.65). The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

