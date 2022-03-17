Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.15

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.15 and traded as low as $22.72. Saputo shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 6,063 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

