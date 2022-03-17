Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $119.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
