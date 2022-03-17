Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $119.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.