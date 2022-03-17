Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,763 shares of company stock worth $961,190. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.