Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the basic materials company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

