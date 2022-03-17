Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is West Coast Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,055 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after buying an additional 494,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,599,000 after buying an additional 309,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 208,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 108,690 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87.

