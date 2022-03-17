Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Raised by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 911,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 13.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $37,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,082 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,516,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after purchasing an additional 59,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

