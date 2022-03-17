Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,659 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75.

