Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 732,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,003. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

