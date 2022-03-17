Scotiabank Lowers Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.57.
OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $30.63 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09.
Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Co. of Canada (PWCDF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.