Searle & CO. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

