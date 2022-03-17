Searle & CO. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Searle & CO. increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Olin by 983.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 22.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE OLN opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.
Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.
