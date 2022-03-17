Searle & CO. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Searle & CO. increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Olin by 983.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 22.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.