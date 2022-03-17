Searle & CO. Invests $200,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

