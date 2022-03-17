Searle & CO. Sells 1,577 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Searle & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 112,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 199,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 56,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $325.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

