Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Sells C$404,311.38 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87.

Shares of SES opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.49 and a 12-month high of C$6.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on SES. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

