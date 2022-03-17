SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 188,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,058. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SecureWorks by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.