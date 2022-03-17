Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.72. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,233,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,109,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 1,041,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 953,301 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,771,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 808,800 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

