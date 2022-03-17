Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $157.15

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.15 and last traded at $155.01, with a volume of 1807336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.97.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

