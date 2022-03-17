Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.
SMTC traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 576,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,037. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Semtech by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
