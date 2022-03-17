Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

SMTC traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 576,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,037. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Semtech by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.