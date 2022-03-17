ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Down 12.5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 244,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 407,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$176.68 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

