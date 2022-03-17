Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Shaver Shop Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Shaver Shop Group (Get Rating)

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retail of specialist personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for women.

