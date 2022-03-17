Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.