Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FOUR opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

