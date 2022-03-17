Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.
Shoe Carnival stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 780,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,987. The stock has a market cap of $971.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
