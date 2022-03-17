Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.100 EPS.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 780,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,987. The stock has a market cap of $971.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

