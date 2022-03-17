Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 4,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 276,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $936.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 65,829 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.