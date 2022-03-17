Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Declines By 18.2%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

ABGI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

