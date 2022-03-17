Short Interest in Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Drops By 15.1%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 656,800 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Airsculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airsculpt Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Airsculpt Technologies stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Airsculpt Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

