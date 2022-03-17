Short Interest in ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Expands By 18.5%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,316,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 2,797,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,166.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $14.04 on Thursday. AMS has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

AMS Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

