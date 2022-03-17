Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Rises By 26.9%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.
ARLUF stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Aristocrat Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)
